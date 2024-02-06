Cape patrolman honored with statewide award

The Missouri Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council (LETSAC) named Cape Girardeau patrolman William Sammut a "LETSAC Officer of the Year" last week.

Sammut received the award along with four other officers from around the state. The award is presented to select officers by the Missouri Department of Transportation and LETSAC for outstanding work in traffic safety and enforcement.

"It felt good to be recognized for trying to make a difference and to make our roadways safer for people to travel," Sammut said.

Sammut has worked with the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2016. He was assigned to the department's traffic unit in 2017.