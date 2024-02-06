Cape patrolman honored with statewide award

The Missouri Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council (LETSAC) named Cape Girardeau patrolman William Sammut a "LETSAC Officer of the Year" last week.
Sammut received the award along with four other officers from around the state. The award is presented to select officers by the Missouri Department of Transportation and LETSAC for outstanding work in traffic safety and enforcement.
"It felt good to be recognized for trying to make a difference and to make our roadways safer for people to travel," Sammut said.
Sammut has worked with the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2016. He was assigned to the department's traffic unit in 2017.
Sammut said he tries to take proactive steps each day to make area roadways safer, whether that's by conducting enforcement or helping with legislative measures. He said he loves his job because it affords him an opportunity every day to prevent bad situations.
"No two days are the same," Sammut said. "I'm constantly challenged, which in turn makes me better."
Sammut's work didn't go unnoticed by LETSAC or Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.
"Patrolman Sammut's dedication to improving the safety of the motoring public on Cape Girardeau's roadways is evident in his daily duties as a traffic officer," Blair said in a statement. "I am extremely pleased, but not at all surprised that LETSAC recognizes his high level of commitment to our community."