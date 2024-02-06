Cape patrol car temporarily stolen during incident investigation

A Cape Girardeau Police car was temporarily stolen during an incident investigation Thursday, March 23.

According to a CGPD Facebook post, around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

"Due to the seriousness of the incident and the very real potential for violence/loss of life" one of the officers exited his vehicle quickly after arriving on the scene, the post stated.

Gregory Ross

The officer said he attempted to lock the vehicle but was unsure whether the mechanism was actually triggered, according to the post.