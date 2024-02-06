Concerns over a local pastor's past sexual-misconduct conviction caused him to withdraw from a Bible-study retreat in Canada he was scheduled to lead this summer.

Frank Burgess, 58, was one of three church leaders accused in 2002 of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old who was a member of Marble Hill Bible Chapel, where Burgess was a part-time preacher.

Initially charged with felonies for first-degree sexual assault and deviant sexual assault, Burgess eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct as part of a plea deal and served a 60-day sentence in St. Francois County, Missouri.

Burgess, who is pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, denied assaulting the woman when reached by phone Wednesday. He said he took the plea deal to end the lengthy court proceedings in 2005.

"I stood before that judge, and I lied right to his face," Burgess said. "And told him I had sexual relationships with that girl in order that I might put this thing behind me in a plea agreement."

He said he only withdrew from the retreat after it became clear his presence likely would cause problems for the event's organizers.

The retreat, called Upward Bound, is for young adults and is scheduled to be held Aug. 13 to 25 in Waterloo, Ontario. Burgess is listed on the webpage as a featured speaker.

He has been involved with the event "for years and years" without incident, he said, adding the organizers were aware of his conviction when they invited him.

It is unclear the degree to which Burgess' coworkers and roughly 70 congregants are aware of his conviction.

"There's going to be people that you can ask, and they're going to say, 'Oh, yeah, we're aware of that, and we know what happened, and Brother Frank's our pastor, and we love him,'" he said. "And there's going to be others that say, 'I joined last year, and I didn't know that.' That's not something I put on a resume every time someone joins and [say], 'Oh I'm so glad you've decided to make this your church home; by the way, I have this criminal background.'"

Burgess said it likely would cause considerable distress if all his congregants learned of his criminal record.

"There's going to be so many folks there that's going to be heartbroken, who love us and love the ministry, and it's just going to tear them apart," he said.

Burgess said he began attending Fellowship Baptist Church about 2009.