Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university

The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to the Buckeye State.

Green, 50, will become associate director of religious diversity and ecumenical ministry at the University of Dayton in Ohio next month.

"It's a new position, part of the Catholic university's strategic plan for both religious and ethnic diversity," said Green, who ran unsuccessfully for Missouri state representative in District 147 in 2018 and for Cape Girardeau City Council in 2020.

Green is used to being a trailblazer.

She was appointed in 2015 as the first non-African American senior pastor in the history of St. James AME, which was founded at the close of the Civil War in 1865.