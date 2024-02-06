Cape parks department cancels Thursday dance because of coronavirus

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Thursday's planned Community Dance and Social scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Building.
"Out of concern for the health of our senior population, we regretfully must cancel (the event). We hope to resume our socials in February," the city's website stated Tuesday.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center continues to report positive coronavirus cases with elderly residents, especially in their 70s and 80s, considered most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.