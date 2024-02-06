Cape Parks and Rec to host annual Great American Fourth of July

Jones said she estimates several thousand people will attend the July 4 event, based on previous years’ attendance. Social distancing and mask use will be encouraged, she said, with hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the park. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home from the event.

Limited seating, according to 6-foot distancing guidelines between households, will be available in the grandstands. Individuals may also watch the fireworks display from their cars or lawn chairs.

This year’s celebration may gain even more support as community members look toward more summer events as businesses reopen, Jones said.

“As we move forward with reopening our country, something like the Great American Fourth of July is just what we need to soothe us during the hot summer months,” she said. All city parks and playgrounds are now open for use as the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation enters Phase 1A of its reopening plan.

The City of Cape Girardeau is joined by partners Southeast Missourian and River Radio to host the event, with Shivelbines and rustmedia listed as contributors on the celebration website. More information and updates are available at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks.