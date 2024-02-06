Summertime fun and games will be the order of the day Wednesday at Cape Girardeau’s 19th annual Parks and Rec Day.

The event, hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

Parks and Rec Day is free to attend and will include games and activities for all, and ice cream.

The event also will celebrate parks and recreation mascot Playmo’s sixth birthday.

Recreation coordinator Cassie Dennis said all of the activities will take place inside the community center.

Parks and recreation will have its “big obstacle course” featuring various inflatable objects, Dennis said. The department also will host Nerf wars, as well as games and arts and crafts.

A separate area will be set up for toddlers, Dennis said.

Fifteen businesses also will offer children’s activities, including obstacle courses and bracelet making, she said.