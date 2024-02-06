All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2019

Cape Parks and Rec Day, expected to draw 1,000, set for Wednesday at Osage Centre

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Ethan Christian bounces on a hopper ball Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Parks and Rec Day at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Ethan Christian bounces on a hopper ball Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Parks and Rec Day at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Summertime fun and games will be the order of the day Wednesday at Cape Girardeau’s 19th annual Parks and Rec Day.

The event, hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

Parks and Rec Day is free to attend and will include games and activities for all, and ice cream.

The event also will celebrate parks and recreation mascot Playmo’s sixth birthday.

Recreation coordinator Cassie Dennis said all of the activities will take place inside the community center.

Parks and recreation will have its “big obstacle course” featuring various inflatable objects, Dennis said. The department also will host Nerf wars, as well as games and arts and crafts.

A separate area will be set up for toddlers, Dennis said.

Fifteen businesses also will offer children’s activities, including obstacle courses and bracelet making, she said.

There will be giveaways throughout the day, including some passes to Cape Splash water park.

Recreation staff also will give away various recreation department T-shirts, Dennis said.

The event annually draws more than 1,000 people, according to Dennis.

Last year, 1,152 people attended the event, which celebrates July as Parks and Recreation Month. Of those who attended, 737 were children, Dennis said.

The event is open to everyone, not just Cape Girardeau residents, she said.

Dennis said her biggest satisfaction is seeing the children having fun.

“We just want everyone to come out and enjoy the day,” she said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

