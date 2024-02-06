All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 17, 2018

Cape Parks and Rec celebrates fall with festival Sunday

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation is hosting a family friendly outdoor fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Park Center -- rain or shine. Shawnee Park Center facility manager and recreations specialist Tessa Bollinger confirmed Friday there are no alternative plans for the event, if it does rain Sunday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Families roast hot dogs and marshmallows over a fire Nov. 15, 2013, during the Fall Family Festival at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau.
Families roast hot dogs and marshmallows over a fire Nov. 15, 2013, during the Fall Family Festival at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation is hosting a family friendly outdoor fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Park Center -- rain or shine.

Shawnee Park Center facility manager and recreations specialist Tessa Bollinger confirmed Friday there are no alternative plans for the event, if it does rain Sunday.

"It rained the year before, just a little bit at the beginning and then it stopped," she said. "But since it's a three-hour timeframe, it's kind of a come-and-go thing. People will come when it's not raining."

Bollinger has been involved with the event since her employment began with the city roughly five years ago, she said, and Shawnee Park Center has remained the event's venue during that time.

Last year, Bollinger said, the event was held on a "super cold" evening, but there were still more than 100 people in attendance.

"We actually changed the timeframe this year," she said. "Maybe we can get some more younger kids out early. It used to be on a Friday night. We're hoping more families can come because of it."

Bollinger said a large portion of the event will be held in the daylight, so if somebody wants to have a hayride -- if they're scared of the dark -- they still can.

"Not that it gets very dark here," Bollinger said. "We light it up, anyway."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bollinger said food -- hot-dog roasting, make-your-own s'mores, and hot chocolate -- will be available.

And a new addition this year, Bollinger said, is a "fun little game" called Needle in a Haystack.

"Kids will try to find prizes in there," she said. "And we'll have snacks as prizes for that, as well."

Each activity cost $1, according to Bollinger.

"You can just come up, buy as many tickets as you want," she said. "If you want three s'mores and no hot chocolate and no hot dogs, then that's up to you. One ticket will get you whatever you want."

More details can be found on the event's Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy