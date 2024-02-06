Cape Parks and Rec brings back September events

Summer is coming to a close as Labor Day and the first day of fall occur this month. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming fall events to start off the new fall season.

The annual Touch A Truck event is coming back to the Shawnee Park Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The free, family-friendly event will feature trucks of different shapes and sizes to be explored, such as fire trucks, police vehicles, tractors and more.

Doggie Swim Day is also making a comeback this month at Cape Splash. While the water park closes after Labor Day, it opens exclusively for this event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Dogs under 25 pounds are invited from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., dogs 25 to 75 pounds from 2 to 3 p.m. and dogs 75 pounds and up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The private session runs from 11 a.m. to noon with a limit of 20 dogs and is $20 per dog. Interested participants must pre-register by calling (573) 339-6342.