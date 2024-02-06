All sections
NewsSeptember 1, 2021

Cape Parks and Rec brings back September events

Athletes push through the running portion of the Trail of Tears Triathlon on Sept. 11, 2010.
Athletes push through the running portion of the Trail of Tears Triathlon on Sept. 11, 2010.Southeast Missourian file

Summer is coming to a close as Labor Day and the first day of fall occur this month. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming fall events to start off the new fall season.

The annual Touch A Truck event is coming back to the Shawnee Park Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The free, family-friendly event will feature trucks of different shapes and sizes to be explored, such as fire trucks, police vehicles, tractors and more.

Doggie Swim Day is also making a comeback this month at Cape Splash. While the water park closes after Labor Day, it opens exclusively for this event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Dogs under 25 pounds are invited from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., dogs 25 to 75 pounds from 2 to 3 p.m. and dogs 75 pounds and up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The private session runs from 11 a.m. to noon with a limit of 20 dogs and is $20 per dog. Interested participants must pre-register by calling (573) 339-6342.

People are admitted free with a dog's paid admission of $10 per dog. There is a limit of two dogs per person and small dogs can attend a larger dog session, but large dogs must attend their designated session. Participants can pre-register at the Osage Centre or online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/capeparks/Home.

St. Bernard, Molly, shakes off water during Doggy Swim Day at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 26.
St. Bernard, Molly, shakes off water during Doggy Swim Day at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 26.Sarah Yenesel

The Coors Light/Trail of Tears Triathlon will return to Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County. It consists of a 700-meter swim, 15-mile bike ride and a 4-mile run. A $15 USAT one-day membership is required and can be purchased through online race registration.

Online registration ends at noon Sept. 9 at www.cityofcape.or/coorstr. Early registration is $50 for an individual and $60 for a team. Late registration from Sept. 6 to 11 is $65 for an individual and $75 for a team.

Story Tags
Local News
