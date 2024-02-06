Cape parent alleges Junior High student threatened daughter with knife

A parent at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night alleged a male student threatened her 13-year-old daughter with a knife.

According to Veronica Langston, a male student in the same class as her daughter at Central Junior High School threatened her daughter with a knife on at least three occasions on the same day.

"She asked him at one point to please stop, that she was uncomfortable, and he still did it again," Langston said.

Langston spoke during the board meeting's allotted time for public comment and was scheduled on the agenda to speak. She expressed concern and anger for the punishment the boy received, which she felt was insufficient.

A representative of the Cape Girardeau School District said the district could not comment on disciplinary actions taken on a student because of privacy laws.

"Any incident is thoroughly investigated," said Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district. "Student safety is our No. 1 priority. If there's a situation that deals with student safety, it's something we take extremely seriously."

The male student underwent a behavioral risk assessment, according to an email Langston shared with the Southeast Missourian from a Cape Girardeau School District official.

The email stated the male student would work with a school administrator at the Junior High and the district's restorative practices counselor. In addition, according to the email, the student and his belongings would be searched upon entrance to the school.