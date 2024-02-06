Cape organizations prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Across the Cape Girardeau area, community organizations will be hosting celebrations in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. This year's theme is "CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love." Keynote speaker for the dinner will be Judge Brian S. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Miller was sworn in as a judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas on April 18, 2008, and served as chief judge from 2012 to 2019, according to the release. Before joining the federal bench, he served as an associate judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Miller also chairs the Judicial Conference of the United States Committee on Judicial Resources, and has chaired the Subcommittee on Judicial Statistics, as well as served on the Eighth Circuit Judicial Council, according to the release.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m., with doors open at 5 p.m., Jan. 26 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St.

A hundred tickets will be offered free to university students. Tickets for the public are $20 dollars each.