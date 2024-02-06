All sections
NewsJanuary 11, 2022

Cape organizations prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Across the Cape Girardeau area, community organizations will be hosting celebrations in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Southeast Missouri State University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. This year's theme is "CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love." Keynote speaker for the dinner will be Judge Brian S. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Brian S. Miller
Brian S. Miller

Across the Cape Girardeau area, community organizations will be hosting celebrations in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. This year's theme is "CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love." Keynote speaker for the dinner will be Judge Brian S. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Miller was sworn in as a judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas on April 18, 2008, and served as chief judge from 2012 to 2019, according to the release. Before joining the federal bench, he served as an associate judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Miller also chairs the Judicial Conference of the United States Committee on Judicial Resources, and has chaired the Subcommittee on Judicial Statistics, as well as served on the Eighth Circuit Judicial Council, according to the release.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m., with doors open at 5 p.m., Jan. 26 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St.

A hundred tickets will be offered free to university students. Tickets for the public are $20 dollars each.

For more information, or to purchase dinner tickets and sponsorships, visit www.semo.edu/student-support/diversity-inclusion/mlk-dinner.html, email mlkcommittee@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2626.

Unity march/ community event

An event Feb. 5 sponsored by One City will honor King, while also kicking off Black History Month. The event will feature community leaders and prayer and reflection lead by church officials. A walk will start at 9 a.m. and end at the One City headquarters, 610 Independence St., with refreshments provided. A starting place for the walk has not been announced.

Volleyball

For sports fans, an all-day volleyball tournament will be held at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way. The North Stoddard Scott County Volleyball Club will feature games for ages 13 through 18 as a part of a SportsPlex Tour taking place across from Saturday through Jan. 17 for the celebration of MLK JR. Day.

To see more events are going on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, visit www.SemoEvents.com.

Local News
