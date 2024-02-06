Cape officials update progress on water main break

The water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin characterized the break as "unprecedented."

"We like to not think about where their water comes from, and it's a good day when people can trust that their water is safe to drink and they don't think about where it comes from," Erica Bogenpohl, water manager, said. "Yesterday and today were not good days."

Bogenpohl said the 14-inch main break was discovered at 4 p.m. Monday in the Big Bend area. Crews spent the next several hours working to isolate the main.

The pipe that broke was first installed in 1931. Bogenpohl was hesitant to give a percentage but estimated that 20% of the city's pipes are of a similar age.

Aging infrastructure specifically in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau is supposed to be addressed by upcoming Capital Improvement Sales Tax projects.

Bogenpohl said an ongoing drought created a "double-edged sword" causing the pipe to break.

"So, not only is the ground dry, which is causing movement, but additionally it's putting significant strain on the water system itself," Bogenpohl said. "So, we've been putting out high pressures and high volumes of water."

Crews worked overnight to fix the break. The fix being worked right now is permanent, Bogenpohl said.