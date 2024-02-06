Cape officials update progress on water main break

The water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin characterized the break as "unprecedented."
"We like to not think about where their water comes from, and it's a good day when people can trust that their water is safe to drink and they don't think about where it comes from," Erica Bogenpohl, water manager, said. "Yesterday and today were not good days."
Bogenpohl said the 14-inch main break was discovered at 4 p.m. Monday in the Big Bend area. Crews spent the next several hours working to isolate the main.
The pipe that broke was first installed in 1931. Bogenpohl was hesitant to give a percentage but estimated that 20% of the city's pipes are of a similar age.
Aging infrastructure specifically in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau is supposed to be addressed by upcoming Capital Improvement Sales Tax projects.
Bogenpohl said an ongoing drought created a "double-edged sword" causing the pipe to break.
"So, not only is the ground dry, which is causing movement, but additionally it's putting significant strain on the water system itself," Bogenpohl said. "So, we've been putting out high pressures and high volumes of water."
Crews worked overnight to fix the break. The fix being worked right now is permanent, Bogenpohl said.
At the conference, Haskin thanked numerous partners for helping the city during the crisis. The City of Jackson opened up its pipes, beginning Monday night to allow Cape Girardeau to use some of its reserves. Haskin also mentioned that Walmart and Sam's Club have been working to make sure shelves are stocked.
Haskin said U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has been in contact with state officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency about helping with the issue.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris said CGFD has been working with other area fire departments to get reserve water to be used in emergencies. As a result, he said CGFD currently has access to an additional 4,000 gallons of reserve water on wheels.
City officials have been working with area organizations to get bottled water shipments to Cape Girardeau during the boil water advisory. Much of those reserves have been sent to Florida to help with emergency efforts related to Hurricane Ian. Morris and Haskin said the city is having some luck getting bottled water and more information will be released on social media on where supplies can be picked up. Community centers are the likely destination, Morris said.
Bogenpohl said once the pipe is fixed and the plant is back online, two days of 20 bacteriological samples will be tested by the state Department of Natural Resources to determine if the water is safe for consumption.
She expects there to be sediment build-up as a result of the break, she said.
"I know it's been frustrating, but rest assured, our team is on top of it," Haskin said of the situation.
Numerous times throughout the press conference he thanked workers and officials for their efforts the last 24 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.