Cape officials to consider effectiveness of deer hunt

City of Cape Girardeau staff are reviewing results of a managed urban deer hunt to determine the future of the program.
The deer hunt began Nov. 1 and ended Dec. 5. It served as a pilot program to gauge whether an urban hunt can function as an effective way to reduce deer populations within Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Council approved the managed deer hunt in February and will need to review results to determine the need for a second hunt, according to a statement from city staff.
"Once the City Council is able to review the information, a determination will be made whether to continue the same program, change the current program, or eliminate the Urban Deer Management Program completely," the statement reads.
Hunters who participated in the five-week hunt harvested 13 deer -- nine does, two antlerless bucks and two antlered bucks.
"While the amount of deer harvested was not as large as the city had hoped for, the overall expectations were met," City officials stated. "The City managed a five-week deer hunt without incident to members of the public and also managed to decrease the deer population."
Hunters were restricted to five closed-off areas for the deer hunt. All were within Ward 1 in the northeastern portion of the city.
Ward 1 councilman Dan Presson said he heard no complaints or comments from residents throughout the duration of the deer hunt.
Presson was the only councilman to vote against the hunt during its initial approval in February.
"I voted against the urban deer hunt because it primarily took effect in the outer reaches of Ward 1 and the majority of complaints we receive about deer are more towards the inner parts of the City of Cape Girardeau," Presson told the Southeast Missourian Wednesday. "It just didn't feel as though it would be effective."
In 2013, City of Cape partnered with Southeast Missouri State University to conduct a deer density survey within the city's limits. The survey found an estimated density of 37 deer per square mile.
According to the most recent data from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department received 24 reports of deer-vehicle collisions in the past year.
Presson said he's waiting to hear from citizens to see if the numbers of deer who eat vegetation or travel onto roadways decreases.
"If I hear from citizens that the deer problem seems to be on the decline, then it's a surefire sign the program met its goals," Presson said. "If the deer issue continues to be a problem, I want us to continue to look at what the issues are and see if there are other ways we can work with the issue."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.