Cape officials to consider effectiveness of deer hunt

City of Cape Girardeau staff are reviewing results of a managed urban deer hunt to determine the future of the program.

The deer hunt began Nov. 1 and ended Dec. 5. It served as a pilot program to gauge whether an urban hunt can function as an effective way to reduce deer populations within Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau City Council approved the managed deer hunt in February and will need to review results to determine the need for a second hunt, according to a statement from city staff.

"Once the City Council is able to review the information, a determination will be made whether to continue the same program, change the current program, or eliminate the Urban Deer Management Program completely," the statement reads.

Hunters who participated in the five-week hunt harvested 13 deer -- nine does, two antlerless bucks and two antlered bucks.

"While the amount of deer harvested was not as large as the city had hoped for, the overall expectations were met," City officials stated. "The City managed a five-week deer hunt without incident to members of the public and also managed to decrease the deer population."

Hunters were restricted to five closed-off areas for the deer hunt. All were within Ward 1 in the northeastern portion of the city.