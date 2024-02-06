All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 22, 2023

Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries

Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for the increase, which would amount to $0.25 for every $100 of assessed value in real estate and personal property taxes. For example, for a home valued at $200,000, the tax increase would amount to $122.13 annually...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department closes the door to a police car parked outside of a residence in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
A member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department closes the door to a police car parked outside of a residence in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters.

A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for the increase, which would amount to $0.25 for every $100 of assessed value in real estate and personal property taxes. For example, for a home valued at $200,000, the tax increase would amount to $122.13 annually.

The plan would be to initially increase pay for those employees 8%.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said the city's police and fire departments are struggling to attract and retain personnel.

"These employees are operating in the most dangerous roles, in an effort to make Cape the safest city it can be, for all of us. This comes also at a time when recruiting and retaining officers is increasingly competitive, and the City has long been behind in offering strong salaries and benefits," she said in the release. "Additionally, the nexus of strong public safety to property values in Cape is important, as we look to promote growth and prosperity community wide. I'm supportive of this plan because it's a very stable way to strengthen our public safety forces, and will better enable our Police and Fire departments to attract and retain the best officers possible."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bob Fox, the city's most recent former mayor, on the proposal: "We are falling farther behind in salary structure even after a recent substantial increase with the passage of our Use Tax proposal. We need to come up with more innovative ways to enhance these salaries, not only to keep our current personnel, but to attract new police officers and firefighters."

Harry Rediger, mayor from 2010-18: "I remember our city attempts, during my years as mayor, to upgrade our public safety staff and salaries. Our attempts were always limited due to available funds in general revenue. The time has come that we unite together as city staff, council and all of our citizens to properly fund those who protect us, our public safety staff, through a small restricted increase in our property taxes. I am 100% on board to support this important initiative."

Jay Knudtson, mayor from 2002-10: "From this day forward, Cape Girardeau needs to send a message that violent crime will come with drastic and punitive repercussions and simply will not be tolerated. To implement this 'zero-tolerance' approach towards violent crime, we must take drastic and strategic measures to stomp out these bad actors making bad decisions in our community. These measures come in the form of a coordinated citywide effort whereby a targeted and restricted funding source is supported by our citizenry to support our dedicated men and women of public safety. Let's send a message that Cape Girardeau is the wrong place for bad actors to commit violent crime because if you do, you will be dealt with harshly and swiftly. If we don't have a safe community -- we really have no community at all."

Public safety personnel have received raises above those of other municipal employees in recent years. Since voters approved a use tax in 2021, key personnel salaries in those departments have risen 12% to 17%. Still, department officials, as well as organizations representing police officers and firefighters, have regularly noted staffing shortages and personnel departures, citing pay as a factor.

At their 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, meeting, City Council members will consider an ordinance to ask voters for the tax increase to support police officer and firefighter salaries. If passed by the final reading, the voters would decide the matter in the Tuesday, April 2, election.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy