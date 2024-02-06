Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters.

A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for the increase, which would amount to $0.25 for every $100 of assessed value in real estate and personal property taxes. For example, for a home valued at $200,000, the tax increase would amount to $122.13 annually.

The plan would be to initially increase pay for those employees 8%.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said the city's police and fire departments are struggling to attract and retain personnel.

"These employees are operating in the most dangerous roles, in an effort to make Cape the safest city it can be, for all of us. This comes also at a time when recruiting and retaining officers is increasingly competitive, and the City has long been behind in offering strong salaries and benefits," she said in the release. "Additionally, the nexus of strong public safety to property values in Cape is important, as we look to promote growth and prosperity community wide. I'm supportive of this plan because it's a very stable way to strengthen our public safety forces, and will better enable our Police and Fire departments to attract and retain the best officers possible."