All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 4, 2021
Cape officials prioritize addressing labor shortage with future use tax revenue
Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until the first quarter of 2023, but in the meantime, Haskin said a plan is being devised on how to appropriate a portion use tax funds for recruitment and retention of city employees...
Monica Obradovic
New city manager Kenneth Haskin in Cape Girardeau, Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.
New city manager Kenneth Haskin in Cape Girardeau, Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin.

Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until the first quarter of 2023, but in the meantime, Haskin said a plan is being devised on how to appropriate a portion use tax funds for recruitment and retention of city employees.

According to Haskin, the city currently seeks to fill more than 40 vacant positions across all its departments. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is short 13 officers. The Public Works Department is "hanging from a shoestring," he said.

"To make sure we provide quality services, we've got to be able to bring quality people into the organization," Haskin said. "Having over 40 positions open in critical, key roles is really unacceptable at this point."

According to Mayor Bob Fox, the city's staffing crisis could have been avoided a long time ago; Tuesday was the city's fourth attempt at passing a use tax.

"If we had that tax all this time, we'd have had millions and millions of dollars in revenue," Fox said. "I don't think we'd be in the shape we're in now with our salaries at such a low level."

In the last few years, Fox said he's watched employees leave their positions with the city to work elsewhere for higher starting wages.

Cape Girardeau police officials have been vocal in the past about officers leaving the department for positions in other cities that pay better.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Approximately half of all Missouri cities with populations more than 2,000 already have a use tax, including Sikeston. Sikeston voters approved a use tax in 2019. Collection began in 2020.

Because of conservative budgeting, unexpectedly robust sales and use tax revenue during the pandemic, Sikeston's general fund balance "grew considerably" in the latest completed fiscal year, according to the city's latest budget.

Even after spending nearly half a million dollars on two major parks projects, Sikeston's general fund balance will be at 53% of revenue, significantly higher than the 25% required by city policy. The city was also able to include a $2,000 annual wage increase for all regular employees in its budget for fiscal year 2022.

Use tax revenue may be used for more than employee salaries and benefits, Haskin said, but it depends on how much the tax generates for Cape Girardeau.

The city's first priority will focus on staffing issues.

"Whatever that takes, we're going to address that first," Haskin said.

With stimulus money, rent subsidies, unemployment benefits and more, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the city's sales tax receipts up higher than what they would normally be, according to Fox.

"That will give us a little bit of a cushion next year," Fox said, adding once Cape Girardeau starts collecting use tax revenue in 2023, the tax would provide financial stability "for years to come."

"We are so very grateful for the vote of confidence by the citizens in our city, and would also like to thank our community leaders for their support," Haskin said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy