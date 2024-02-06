Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin.

Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until the first quarter of 2023, but in the meantime, Haskin said a plan is being devised on how to appropriate a portion use tax funds for recruitment and retention of city employees.

According to Haskin, the city currently seeks to fill more than 40 vacant positions across all its departments. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is short 13 officers. The Public Works Department is "hanging from a shoestring," he said.

"To make sure we provide quality services, we've got to be able to bring quality people into the organization," Haskin said. "Having over 40 positions open in critical, key roles is really unacceptable at this point."

According to Mayor Bob Fox, the city's staffing crisis could have been avoided a long time ago; Tuesday was the city's fourth attempt at passing a use tax.

"If we had that tax all this time, we'd have had millions and millions of dollars in revenue," Fox said. "I don't think we'd be in the shape we're in now with our salaries at such a low level."

In the last few years, Fox said he's watched employees leave their positions with the city to work elsewhere for higher starting wages.

Cape Girardeau police officials have been vocal in the past about officers leaving the department for positions in other cities that pay better.