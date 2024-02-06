Cape officials look for more public input without $40,000 survey

Cape Girardeau city officials do not want to spend $40,000 to professionally survey residents as to whether city government is focused on the right objectives.
But several council members have suggested the city needs more public feedback than the 85 residents who made their views known at six ward meetings earlier this year.
Mayor Harry Rediger said he believes the five objectives developed as a result of a 2012 survey still are viable. Those priorities adopted by the council seek to:
Rediger said at last week’s city council retreat the recent strategic-planning meetings indicated public support for those objectives.
According to city staff, those who filled out questionnaires at the planning meetings listed neighborhood improvement and safety/health as the two top priorities.
Rediger and other city officials said it is clear from those meetings the public wants the city to better maintain streets and fix the potholes.
Council members said that desire ties in with the existing objectives.
The limited turnout reflects the “response of the silent majority,” Rediger said at the retreat.
If the public disagreed strongly with those objectives, more people would have showed up at the meetings, the mayor suggested.
City manager Scott Meyer told the council, “We think the survey from five years ago is still very valid.”
He said he believes the survey results could be relied on for another three to five years.
But Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen said responses from 85 people is not sufficient.
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard echoed that view.
Bowen said city officials should not rely on old data when determining priorities for local government. Accurate data is “invaluable” for city officials when it comes to making decisions on city projects and services, he said.
Guard said he had hoped the city could engage Southeast Missouri State University to survey residents at a cost of $4,000 to $5,000.
Ward 1 Councilman Joseph Uzoaru suggested the city include a survey with utility bills it mails residents in an effort to secure more feedback.
Council members and city staff said that option will be explored.
The council at its retreat did decide to amend its fiscal discipline objective, revising it from “keep fiscal discipline visible” to “maintain and enhance fiscal stewardship.”
Council members said the change better described the city’s approach to municipal finances.
