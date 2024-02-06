Cape officials eye ways to streamline city operations

Faced with flat sales tax revenue, Cape Girardeau city staff are studying ways to make city government more efficient, including possible privatization of some city services.

Possible privatization of some airport services and the wastewater treatment plant have been discussed, along with numerous other ways to reduce costs. But no decisions have been made, city manager Scott Meyer said.

City staff plan to discuss a number of possible moves as the City Council looks at budgetary issues next year, Meyer said.

"We told our staff everything is on the table," he said.

Possible changes include everything from reducing hours of operation, potential reduction in services and reduction in staff, he said.

Also on the table is the possibility of raising sales taxes and user fees to better cover costs, Meyer said. Voter approval would be needed to raise taxes, he said.

Even selling off the municipal golf course could be considered, he said.

The City Council in June approved a nearly $72 million budget for fiscal 2020, which began July 1. The budget included a 2% pay raise for city employees.

Annual expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city government to dip into its unreserved fund balance to cover costs.

An internal committee of about a dozen members, representing every city department, has been meeting since July to take a hard look at city operations and finances.

The group is led by deputy city manager Molly Mehner and city finance director Victor Brownlees.

"It was really about trying to reinvent how we operate and hopefully save some money along the way," Mehner said Thursday.

The group plans to sit in on department budget meetings as the budget for the next fiscal year is drafted.

"I think we are trying to change the mindset of our organization and part of that will be in our upcoming budget process," she said.

Over the past several decades, Meyer said, Cape Girardeau city government has gone from a "bare bones" operation to a "high service" operation, particularly in terms of parks and recreation.

"Our voters really have supported that," he said.