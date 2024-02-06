Cape officials considering retirement plan upgrade

Cape Girardeau municipal employees could soon be seeing another increase in benefits — this time to their retirement plan.

An upgrade in the tier system for city retirement benefits was discussed at a Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday morning. Kenneth Haskin, city manager, and Dustin Ziebold, finance director, helmed the presentation of the possible benefit increase.

Local Government Employees Retirement Systems (LAGERS) is a state program used by municipal and county governments in Missouri for employee retirement.

"LAGERS is incredibly important," Haskin said. "In fact, some would argue it's more important than our salaries because it is clearly the foundation of who we are as a community, as a city, as a staff and administration."

Haskin and Ziebold presented a possible upgrade to the L6 plan, the highest available in the program, which carries a 2% benefit multiplier.

The last upgrade to the city's retirement benefits occurred in 2018 when Cape Girardeau upgraded to the hybrid LT14 plan, which has a 2% benefit multiplier until age 65 where the multiplier falls to 1.75%. There is no age drop off with the L6 plan.