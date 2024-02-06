Cape officials considering retirement plan upgrade

Cape Girardeau municipal employees could soon be seeing another increase in benefits — this time to their retirement plan.
An upgrade in the tier system for city retirement benefits was discussed at a Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday morning. Kenneth Haskin, city manager, and Dustin Ziebold, finance director, helmed the presentation of the possible benefit increase.
Local Government Employees Retirement Systems (LAGERS) is a state program used by municipal and county governments in Missouri for employee retirement.
"LAGERS is incredibly important," Haskin said. "In fact, some would argue it's more important than our salaries because it is clearly the foundation of who we are as a community, as a city, as a staff and administration."
Haskin and Ziebold presented a possible upgrade to the L6 plan, the highest available in the program, which carries a 2% benefit multiplier.
The last upgrade to the city's retirement benefits occurred in 2018 when Cape Girardeau upgraded to the hybrid LT14 plan, which has a 2% benefit multiplier until age 65 where the multiplier falls to 1.75%. There is no age drop off with the L6 plan.
The benefit multiplier is multiplied with the years of service and average salary from the 36 to 60 highest months in order to calculate the monthly payout for life.
The total cost for Cape Girardeau to reach this level would be around $4.4 million. The city would use just under $3 million from the general fund, an additional $558,000 and the rest to be paid for the next 20 years, Ziebold said.
Cape Girardeau County, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as well as other governments in the region have the L6 plan. The upgrade in plan would not only increase benefits for existing employees, but would make it easier for Cape Girardeau to be more competitive in seeking new hires, the officials said.
Council member Dan Presson said the majority of municipal jobs, such as police and fire, are very physical and an increased investment in their retirement would show that the city cares and values employees' work.
"Because, you know, to keep the city running, it is a physical activity, and we've just got to make sure we are investing in our employees and staying up to market with everything else," Presson said. "It's just a double down in our commitment to make sure that this is a quality place for people to work for long term."
Statutes require a 45-day period to allow for public comment before Cape Girardeau can upgrade its retirement plan and an additional waiting period if the upgrade were to be passed by the council, Ziebold said.
If passed, employees retiring from the city at the end of the year could begin to see benefits from the L6 plan, Haskins said.
