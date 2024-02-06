Cape Girardeau municipal officials took steps at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, to approve large portions of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan.

City Council members approved a tax increment financing incentive for most of the 65-acre site and took the first step toward identifying the site as a Community Improvement District.

Council members approved a measure to mostly accept the recommendation of the city's TIF Commission. They read and approved for the first time ordinances to approve TIF reimbursements for most of the mall property (areas 1 and 2, which account for about 58 acres of the site), denying the TIF reimbursements on four proposed out-parcel properties (areas 3 through 6).

The actions came in a series of votes with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Shannon Truxel, Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nathan Thomas voting for each measure.

Alderman Robbie Guard was not present at the meeting because of a financial conflict. Guard issued a statement pointing to his role as a shareholder and officer at the bank used by the developers. Kinder noted at the meeting Guard has not played a role in negotiations between city officials and the developers.

Council member Tameka Randle voted against each measure, explaining early in Monday's meeting she opposed the incentives package, terming it "excessive".

"Leveraging incentives to the max with a private enterprise is very disheartening," she said.

Randle contended malls and other bricks-and-mortar retail outlets across the country are in decline.

"We just passed a use tax. You know why? Because more people are shopping online," she said.

Several audience members shared Randle's concerns.

Dan Drury, president of Midamerica Hotels Corp., cautioned the officials regarding incentives, saying he and other developers would seek such help with future projects.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander," he said.