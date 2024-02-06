Cape officers on foot patrol a block from weekend murder

When an argument escalated to violence and a man was shot to death downtown Saturday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers were nearby on foot patrol and were able to respond almost immediately to the scene, public-information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said Monday.

“Actually, officers were on foot just a little over a block away and were flagged down by someone coming from that scene,” Hann said.

The foot patrols, which began in 2016 and are conducted most Fridays and Saturdays from about 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., are made possible through funds from the city’s Community Improvement District, which uses tax dollars to help make the downtown area safer and more vibrant.

The goal of the patrols, Hann said, is “to be as visible as possible and to be mobile and make [the officers’] presence known as much as possible in that downtown district.”

The CID, which is directed by a seven-person board chaired by Bruce Skinner, contracts with Old Town Cape to implement a variety of initiatives focused on safety, beautification and vibrancy, explained Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills on Monday in a phone interview.

“Twenty percent of all CID revenue goes toward safety,” she said, adding in addition to foot patrols, the safety budget has also funded the installation of video cameras downtown police can utilize.

The shooting and the altercation leading up to it Saturday were captured on video, but Hann declined to say whether the camera that later provided the evidence was one of the four CID-sponsored cameras or whether it belonged to a business near where the shooting occurred outside 2 N. Main Street.