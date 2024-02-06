Cape officer uses physical force to control fleeing suspect

A Cape Girardeau police officer used physical force to bring down a fleeing suspect Sunday, according to court documents.
Police arrested John M. Bradley Jr., 46, of Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bradley with felony resisting a lawful stop.
His bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.
Officer David Weidenbenner tried to pull over Bradley, driving a Kia Optima west on Independence Street about 11 a.m. Sunday, for having an expired license plate, according to Weidenbenner’s probable-cause statement in the case.
Bradley accelerated when Weidenbenner turned on his lights, according to the statement.
Bradley turned on Whitener Street, drove through a stop sign at Whitener Street and North West End Boulevard and turned south into an alley between North Park Avenue and North West End Boulevard, Weidenbenner wrote.
Bradley left the vehicle before it reached the alley’s intersection with Independence Street and ran east toward North Park Avenue, according to the statement.
Weidenbenner chased Bradley on foot, giving commands to Bradley to stop, the officer wrote.
Weidenbenner used his Taser, but the Taser failed to make an adequate connection to incapacitate Bradley, according to the statement.
Bradley entered a resident’s yard on North Park Avenue and lost his footing on a small hill, Weidenbenner wrote.
“Due to Bradley’s actions and failure to comply with any and all verbal commands, I concluded to attempt to physically restrain him,” Weidenbenner wrote.
Weidenbenner placed his hands into the middle of Bradley’s back as Bradley tried to stand and struck Bradley in the abdomen with his right knee, according to the statement.
Bradley complied with Weidenbenner’s demand for his hands, and Weidenbenner handcuffed him, the officer wrote.
Bradley apologized several times for running, saying he had an active warrant, according to the statement.
Weidenbenner and officer Anthony Vezeau later found the Optima’s plates came from a BMW, Bradley did not have proof of insurance for the vehicle and had an active arrest warrant from Butler County, Weidenbenner wrote.
Pertinent address:
Independence Street and North Park Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
