Cape officer uses physical force to control fleeing suspect

A Cape Girardeau police officer used physical force to bring down a fleeing suspect Sunday, according to court documents.

Police arrested John M. Bradley Jr., 46, of Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bradley with felony resisting a lawful stop.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Officer David Weidenbenner tried to pull over Bradley, driving a Kia Optima west on Independence Street about 11 a.m. Sunday, for having an expired license plate, according to Weidenbenner’s probable-cause statement in the case.

Bradley accelerated when Weidenbenner turned on his lights, according to the statement.

Bradley turned on Whitener Street, drove through a stop sign at Whitener Street and North West End Boulevard and turned south into an alley between North Park Avenue and North West End Boulevard, Weidenbenner wrote.

Bradley left the vehicle before it reached the alley’s intersection with Independence Street and ran east toward North Park Avenue, according to the statement.

Weidenbenner chased Bradley on foot, giving commands to Bradley to stop, the officer wrote.

Weidenbenner used his Taser, but the Taser failed to make an adequate connection to incapacitate Bradley, according to the statement.