Cape nursing homes begin allowing limited visits

After three months of virtual lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes and senior living communities in Missouri are gradually reopening their doors — and in some cases their windows — to visitors.

As Missouri entered Phase 2 of its Show Me Strong Recovery program Tuesday, which eased many of the state’s coronavirus precautions, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released general recommendations related to nursing home visits and said “facility-specific” guidance for a phased-in approach to reopening will be released soon.

By mid-March, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities throughout the state had prohibited virtually all visitors from entering in order to safeguard the health of their staff and residents. Nationwide statistics have shown older people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than the general population.

“Since the underlying health conditions of residents in these facilities make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, the full reopening of all facilities will occur gradually and in phases,” according to a statement from Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director.

A document released last week by DHSS said the state will ease restrictions to allow for outside and window visitation at long-term care facilities assuming proper social-distancing protocols and other criteria are met.

“Each facility will make the final decision to allow visits,” Williams said. “Facilities may want to consider having a policy in place to determine these activities can be expanded without jeopardizing the health of the residents.”

According to DHSS, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case among their staff and/or residents. Locally, it was recently reported four staff members at the Lutheran Home tested positive for coronavirus. However, there have been no reported cases of the virus among residents or other area facilities.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicates Missouri ranks below national averages for COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents, resident deaths and staff cases per 1,000 residents. This, plus a 43% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations in Missouri since May 1, factored into the decision by DHSS to issue less-restrictive visitation guidelines.

Locally

A check of several local nursing homes and long-term residential facilities found policies have either been recently initiated or are about to be enacted that will allow limited visitor access while still safeguarding residents from possible exposure to COVID-19.

“Our current visitation policy is consistent with the most recent guidance distributed by DHSS,” said Stephanie Holland, media and communications director at The Chateau Girardeau senior living community.

“Outdoor and window visits are appropriate as long as steps are in place for monitoring them,” she said. “The Chateau is currently scheduling visits that follow social distancing and other safety precautions we have in place.”

Holland said guidance from DHSS was specific to outdoor visitation and window visits.