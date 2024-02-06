Cape not on list of stores Penney's plans to close

J.C. Penney has released a list of more than 150 stores it plans to close this summer as part of the company’s reorganization plan, and Cape Girardeau is not on it.

The Cape Girardeau store, which has been an anchor retailer at West Park Mall since the shopping center opened in 1981, closed in mid-March along with the rest of the mall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reopened a few days ago, several weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced plans to close nearly 30% of its 846 stores. The Texas-based retailer, which has had a presence in Cape Girardeau since 1924, said it expected to close 192 stores by February followed by another 50 locations in 2022, leaving the company with just over 600 stores.