NewsOctober 22, 2024

Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday

Cape Girardeau's Pioneer Court neighborhood faces a boil water advisory until Oct. 24. The cause is unclear, but updates will follow as more information is released.

These homes in Cape Girardeau were in a boil water advisory area, according to a City of Cape Girardeau social media post Tuesday, Oct. 22.
These homes in Cape Girardeau were in a boil water advisory area, according to a City of Cape Girardeau social media post Tuesday, Oct. 22.Courtesy City of Cape Girardeau

Part of the Pioneer Court Manufactured Home 55-plus neighborhood in Cape Girardeau is under a boil water advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, unless otherwise notified, according to a social media post from the City of Cape Girardeau.

The Tuesday, Oct. 22, post did not indicate what prompted the advisory.

More information will be added as details become available.

The affected area is here.

