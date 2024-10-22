Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday

Part of the Pioneer Court Manufactured Home 55-plus neighborhood in Cape Girardeau is under a boil water advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, unless otherwise notified, according to a social media post from the City of Cape Girardeau.
The Tuesday, Oct. 22, post did not indicate what prompted the advisory.
More information will be added as details become available.
The affected area is here.
