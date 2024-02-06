Cape Nature Center uses embroidery to educate about local wildlife

Every month, Sara Bradshaw brings together two of her interests to educate visitors of the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Bradshaw, a conservation educator, shared her knowledge of local wildlife and embroidery with students Thursday night during a class called Nature's Needlers at the Nature Center.

It was the seventh class in a yearlong course that meets once a month at the Nature Center. Bradshaw began Nature's Needlers in 2020, which has a different theme each year. This year's theme is "Missouri's Winged Things."

Each month, she presents a different "winged thing" to the class. Thursday night's was a barred owl, with previous subjects being a bumble bee, a butterfly and a Baltimore oriole.

The 31 students are provided with a kit for each class containing threads, material, a picture from which to trace and a page of information about the topic for that night. Like most classes at the Nature Center, Nature's Needlers is free to attend and the supplies are included.

The quilting kit provided by Cape Girardeau Conservatin Nature Center as part of its Nature's Needlers class. Danny Walter

The class began with several students showing the quilt blocks they've been working on.

"The first time I taught this class," Bradshaw said, "no one wanted to show their work. But it's gotten better and more are willing to let the class see what they've done."

Bradshaw then began her presentation of the barred owl, including a Power Point program and four stuffed owls on display. She also played bird calls, saying the barred owl's is familiar to this area and often said to sound as if it's asking, "Who cooks for you! Who cooks for y'all."