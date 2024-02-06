Cape native Roger Mosby selected to lead Boy Scouts of America

A Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America.

The scouting organization announced the appointment of Roger C. Mosby in a news release issued Monday.

Mosby is a former energy executive, having served as vice president of human resources for Kinder Morgan Inc. in Houston.

His selection to head the Boy Scouts comes at a time when the organization is looking for ways to attract a new generation of youth to its ranks while navigating a growing number of sexual-abuse lawsuits.

“As the BSA moves through an extraordinary time of both change and opportunity, we believe Roger’s experience as a seasoned executive, adept at guiding transformation and driving growth, will bring the right combination of strength and focus needed to steer our organization toward a promising future,” Jim Turley, the BSA’s national chairman, said in the news release.

Although originally from Cape Girardeau, Mosby and his family moved to Union County, Illinois, and he graduated from Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois. He went on to study biology and geology at Southeast, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1973.

Mosby was one of Kinder Morgan’s original six officers, and during his nearly two decades with the company it grew from 175 to more than 11,000 employees. He retired from Kinder Morgan in 2015 and started Mosby HR Consulting LLC, focusing on executive coaching.