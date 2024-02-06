Cape native becomes host of landscaping competition show

Tyler Banken is the co-host of "Backyarding", a landscape competition show on The Design Network.
Banken built-up his own business designing multimillion-dollar landscapes in Los Angeles, but he was born and raised in Cape Girardeau.
Banken started his first business, mowing lawns, when he was 11 years old so he could save money to buy a car.
"My dad pointed at our old Buick station wagon in the driveway and said it would be mine when I turned 16," Banken said. "I basically started working my tail off so I could get something better, and I was able to buy a T-top Camaro when I got my license."
Banken said he had no idea there was such a thing as a career in landscape architecture.
"I grew up golfing, and so I actually Googled 'how to build a golf course' and that's how I found that there was a degree in landscape architecture," Banken said.
Banken graduated from Notre Dame High School, majored in marketing at University of Missouri, and earned his master's in landscape architecture from Texas Tech University. He said he worked in several places in the U.S. and even Australia and New Zealand before landing back in Kansas City, Missouri, doing high-end residential landscaping.
However, Banken said he knew he wanted more.
"I always knew that I wanted to use my personality in some way," Banken said. "In high school, I worked waiting tables at Pagliai's Pizza, and I just I loved it. I know it sounds crazy to some people, but that was actually like my favorite job ever."
Banken said he thought about how to combine his personality with his love of landscape architecture, and the idea came to him.
"I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna move to LA, and I want to be a TV host," Blanken said. "Not an actor. I want to be Tyler Banken, but I want to be a landscape TV host. I saw that as my ticket."
He moved to LA, slept on a friend's couch and started creating a new life.
"I had a 2000 Chevy Silverado with rust all over it, and it I started my business," Banken said. "I would park my truck near a farmer's market, I couldn't afford a spot in the market itself, and I would pot plants in vases I made, and I would set them up on my tailgate and I tried to sell them. I didn't make one sale. Not one."
Banken said he also started taking classes and worked with an on-camera TV host coach. He said he met a lot of people that way, and eventually they would let him know about landscaping jobs.
"It was small stuff, but they started growing into my company where now I'm doing multimillion-dollar projects in LA," Banken said.
He also started getting opportunities to appear on some local TV shows demonstrating DIY landscaping techniques. He said people seemed to like his good old boy mentality and southern Missouri roots in his character.
Banken said this eventually led to him being contacted by The Design Network about a new landscaping competition show they wanted to create.
The show follows four families battling for the title of "Turf Master". The show's website, tdn.tv/backyarding, describes the competition as neighbors facing off to complete challenges and elevate their spaces, creating a perfect outdoor escape.
Banken is co-host with Rachel Taylor, a carpenter and host of "Curb Appeal Xtreme" on HGTV, and he said they serve as judges as well as mentors to the contestants.
"In the first episode, they tell us their design concepts of what they want their yards to look like, and we give them advice as well as challenges to help them achieve their vision," Banken said.
While there is no monetary prize, Banken said the contestants all get a new backyard as well as some features, such as a pergola or a play-set donated by Backyard Discovery.
The first season of "Backyarding" has six episodes, and the first three are available to be viewed on The Design Network website and app. Banken said the easiest way to watch the show is to download the app on smartphones, computers or smart TVs.
Banken said they haven't heard if they've been picked up for a second season yet, but there has been a lot of good feedback on the show and they have their fingers crossed.
