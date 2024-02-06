Cape native becomes host of landscaping competition show

Tyler Banken is the co-host of "Backyarding", a landscape competition show on The Design Network.

Banken built-up his own business designing multimillion-dollar landscapes in Los Angeles, but he was born and raised in Cape Girardeau.

Banken started his first business, mowing lawns, when he was 11 years old so he could save money to buy a car.

"My dad pointed at our old Buick station wagon in the driveway and said it would be mine when I turned 16," Banken said. "I basically started working my tail off so I could get something better, and I was able to buy a T-top Camaro when I got my license."

Banken said he had no idea there was such a thing as a career in landscape architecture.

"I grew up golfing, and so I actually Googled 'how to build a golf course' and that's how I found that there was a degree in landscape architecture," Banken said.

Banken graduated from Notre Dame High School, majored in marketing at University of Missouri, and earned his master's in landscape architecture from Texas Tech University. He said he worked in several places in the U.S. and even Australia and New Zealand before landing back in Kansas City, Missouri, doing high-end residential landscaping.

However, Banken said he knew he wanted more.

"I always knew that I wanted to use my personality in some way," Banken said. "In high school, I worked waiting tables at Pagliai's Pizza, and I just I loved it. I know it sounds crazy to some people, but that was actually like my favorite job ever."

Banken said he thought about how to combine his personality with his love of landscape architecture, and the idea came to him.

"I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna move to LA, and I want to be a TV host," Blanken said. "Not an actor. I want to be Tyler Banken, but I want to be a landscape TV host. I saw that as my ticket."