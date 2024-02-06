Cape native, American hero, dies at 86

A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airman’s Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86.
Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the pavement of a parking lot in Felixstone, a port city in the English county of Suffolk.
The Airman’s Medal, said to be the highest peacetime gallantry award in the U.S. Air Force, was given to Buckner for his “complete disregard of his own safety, amidst burning fuel and exploding ammunition,” according to the citation.
Buckner attended Cape Central and later received his G.E.D., entering the Air Force at age 18 in 1952.
Rising to the rank of senior staff sergeant, Buckner, a trained mechanic, spent 22 years in uniform.
In 1969, Buckner received a commendation from the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force for a suggestion to save the (USAF) man-hours in servicing aircraft on the ground.
After leaving the service, Buckner remained in England for the rest of his life where he helped build racing cars used in American competitions, such as the Indianapolis 500.
“Jim was a dandy,” said his younger brother Harold Buckner, 80.
“On his 50th birthday, (Jim) quit smoking and did a parachute jump the same day,” Harold added.
With a continuing thirst for adventure, Buckner executed a perfect wing walk on a biplane in flight at the age of 85.
A vegan at the time of death Wednesday, Buckner was a widower and outlived both of his children.
Buckner leaves nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Broughton, England.
