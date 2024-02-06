All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Media partners
JacksonDaily American RepublicStandard DemocratDexter DemocratDelta Dunklin DemocratThe Banner PressPemiscot PressProspect News
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 27, 2020
Cape native, American hero, dies at 86
A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airman’s Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the pavement of a parking lot in Felixstone, a port city in the English county of Suffolk...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airman’s Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86.

Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the pavement of a parking lot in Felixstone, a port city in the English county of Suffolk.

Heroism

The Airman’s Medal, said to be the highest peacetime gallantry award in the U.S. Air Force, was given to Buckner for his “complete disregard of his own safety, amidst burning fuel and exploding ammunition,” according to the citation.

Buckner attended Cape Central and later received his G.E.D., entering the Air Force at age 18 in 1952.

Rising to the rank of senior staff sergeant, Buckner, a trained mechanic, spent 22 years in uniform.

Talented mechanic

In 1969, Buckner received a commendation from the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force for a suggestion to save the (USAF) man-hours in servicing aircraft on the ground.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A life spent in the U.K.

After leaving the service, Buckner remained in England for the rest of his life where he helped build racing cars used in American competitions, such as the Indianapolis 500.

“Jim was a dandy,” said his younger brother Harold Buckner, 80.

“On his 50th birthday, (Jim) quit smoking and did a parachute jump the same day,” Harold added.

With a continuing thirst for adventure, Buckner executed a perfect wing walk on a biplane in flight at the age of 85.

A vegan at the time of death Wednesday, Buckner was a widower and outlived both of his children.

Buckner leaves nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in Broughton, England.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Passengers gather for flight to Chicago from new Cape Girard...
NewsOct. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month, September 2024
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy