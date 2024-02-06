Cape native, American hero, dies at 86

A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airman’s Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86.

Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the pavement of a parking lot in Felixstone, a port city in the English county of Suffolk.

Heroism

The Airman’s Medal, said to be the highest peacetime gallantry award in the U.S. Air Force, was given to Buckner for his “complete disregard of his own safety, amidst burning fuel and exploding ammunition,” according to the citation.

Buckner attended Cape Central and later received his G.E.D., entering the Air Force at age 18 in 1952.

Rising to the rank of senior staff sergeant, Buckner, a trained mechanic, spent 22 years in uniform.

Talented mechanic

In 1969, Buckner received a commendation from the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force for a suggestion to save the (USAF) man-hours in servicing aircraft on the ground.