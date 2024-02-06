Cape NAACP reacts to Floyd death, protests

Pat Thompson-McBride, Cape Girardeau’s NAACP president, knows what it means to lose a loved one to violence.

Thompson-McBride lost her 39-year old son Damion nearly three years ago when he was shot to death while he slept in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The news of the “knee-in-the-neck” Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police brought memories flooding back.

“It’s just horrible,” said Thompson-McBride, who became leader of the Cape Girardeau chapter of the civil-rights organization in 2019.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, purple or green,” Thompson-McBride said, “(these slayings) will continue to happen.”

Thompson-McBride told the Southeast Missourian on Friday morning she was gratified the four officers involved were terminated by the Minneapolis Police Department. But she said justice demanded more than a pink slip. She said she wanted to see an arrest.

Late Friday, the Hennepin County, Minnesota, prosecutor announced officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, who was black. If convicted, Chauvin may face a maximum 25-year prison sentence.

“People don’t seem to care about other people’s lives,” Thompson-McBride said.