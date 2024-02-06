Cape museum hosts 'French Heritage' talk Saturday

Cape Girardeau's 18th-century origins are decidedly French — the city's namesake, Jean Pierre Girardeau, was a Frenchman, and the city's founder, Louis de Lorimier, was a French-Canadian hailing originally from Montreal.

Lorimier's original "red house" was constructed in what is now downtown Cape Girardeau in 1797 and was destroyed by a tornado in 1850. Today's Red House Interpretative Center stands near the original Lorimier home.

Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is at 538 Independence St. and may be reached at (573) 334-0405.