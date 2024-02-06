Cape municipal court suspended until Oct. 5

All in-person hearings in Cape Girardeau municipal court, a division of the circuit court of Cape Girardeau County, are suspended, according to an administrative order from 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, sent Friday.

This order follows the Thursday order putting the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson to Phase Zero, and is due to the occurrence of one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the municipal division personnel.

All in-person hearings at the courthouse are suspended and only emergency matters will be heard, according to the order.