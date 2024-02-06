All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2017

Cape motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A Cape Girardeau motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle on Hawthorne Road, according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt. Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was thrown after the collision with the SUV and later was taken to a hospital in critical condition...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle on Hawthorne Road, according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was thrown after the collision with the SUV and later was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both drivers were Cape Girardeau residents, said Schmidt, who did not identify them.

The incident is being investigated by Cape Girardeau police.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy