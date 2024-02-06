Cape motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A Cape Girardeau motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle on Hawthorne Road, according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt.
Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was thrown after the collision with the SUV and later was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Both drivers were Cape Girardeau residents, said Schmidt, who did not identify them.
The incident is being investigated by Cape Girardeau police.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.