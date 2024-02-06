Cape mother organizing event to recognize those lost tragically

A Cape Girardeau mother is organizing an event to recognize people lost in tragedies.
Donna Colyer-Jones lost her daughter, Tesquonna Hill, to a homicide in St. Louis on Aug. 10, she said. The event will be held to recognize her birthday at Capaha Park 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
She said guest speakers have been invited to share their testimonies. The event will include hotdogs and hamburgers, cake and a balloon release, but fellowship and “bringing people to come together in unity to celebrate life” is the focus of the event.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.