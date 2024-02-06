Cape mother and daughter prepare for Easter

Julie Ogles of Cape Girardeau and her daughter, Caroline, 10, share a moment while decorating Easter eggs Tuesday at their home in Cape Girardeau. Julie said Caroline and her brother, Chapman, 12, do Bible study, chores and school work on typical mornings while they are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said afternoons often consists of outdoor actives.<br>Julie said they are trying to "enjoy the time and not wish it away" or "let fear or sadness or anxiety guide us, but just have a good time and enjoy each other. And we do laugh a lot." Jacob Wiegand