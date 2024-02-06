Cape Mega Millions lottery winner claims $3M prize

With a $3 million ticket in hand, Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri.
By matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Oct. 8, Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery. Because she added Megaplier to her play for another dollar, her prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, which was 3.
She purchased her winning ticket at Schnucks supermarket, 19 S. Kingshighway St. in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.