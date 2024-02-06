Cape Mega Millions lottery winner claims $3M prize

By matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Oct. 8, Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery. Because she added Megaplier to her play for another dollar, her prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, which was 3.

She purchased her winning ticket at Schnucks supermarket, 19 S. Kingshighway St. in Cape Girardeau.