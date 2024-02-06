Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate

Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away.

Stacy Kinder

Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, and agreed more often than they disagreed.

The issue that seemed to differentiate the candidates the most was a proposed marina.

Kinder contended "difficult topography" of the Mississippi River in the area would require regular maintenance she said would come out of the city's operating budget. She said such maintenance was a "grave concern," noting she would be "fiercely protective" of the city's operating budget.

Fox disagreed, saying the city's budget would have "nothing to do with this."

"It's not a city function to take care of a marina," he said, saying the issue has become "distorted," while adding such a facility could have a tourism benefit.

In his opening statement, Fox addressed what he said were "rumors" and factual inaccuracies in the campaign. On a proposed marina, Fox said the city must fund a feasibility study in order to potentially seek grant funding for a marina. He said comments regarding "insiders" and "business leaders" wielding power at City Hall are not correct.

Kinder's opening statement touched on public safety concerns, infrastructure needs and workforce development. She noted the city has fewer jobs than in 2001 and said keeping young people in the city is important for the city's future economy.

The debate focused on several topics.

Abandoned buildings

Fox: "We've done a great job renovating historic buildings in Cape Girardeau, but there has to be a limit on what you can spend and what you can do save a building like the [former] Broadway [Theatre]."

Kinder: "I do believe we need a more aggressive stance and policy when it comes to enforcing nuisance properties. ... This is a very resource-intensive subject. It needs staffing, legal work, enforcement, funding, prioritizing."

Airport improvements/airline service

Kinder: "We need to further implement a concept of using our airport as an important part of our infrastructure, as well as regional development. It has been basically underutilized as an economic tool, but it is really poised to be a huge asset in that regard."

Fox: "All of the improvements -- the new terminal, the new taxiways, the new T-hangars, the whole works -- it's just great for our community and great for economic development."

Economic development in the region

Fox: "I think our economic development needs to focus on a bigger, bigger area. Why not include Sikeston, Perryville, Farmington. We all need to be working development. ... If we can have technology training expand, draw people here and get workers here, our economic development will soar."

Kinder: "What is our identity? What do we plan to pursue, and how do we want to attract and develop here? Answering those questions will develop the long-term plans that we have, regarding quality of life, education, training, population growth, attraction of business."