Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate

Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away.
Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, and agreed more often than they disagreed.
The issue that seemed to differentiate the candidates the most was a proposed marina.
Kinder contended "difficult topography" of the Mississippi River in the area would require regular maintenance she said would come out of the city's operating budget. She said such maintenance was a "grave concern," noting she would be "fiercely protective" of the city's operating budget.
Fox disagreed, saying the city's budget would have "nothing to do with this."
"It's not a city function to take care of a marina," he said, saying the issue has become "distorted," while adding such a facility could have a tourism benefit.
In his opening statement, Fox addressed what he said were "rumors" and factual inaccuracies in the campaign. On a proposed marina, Fox said the city must fund a feasibility study in order to potentially seek grant funding for a marina. He said comments regarding "insiders" and "business leaders" wielding power at City Hall are not correct.
Kinder's opening statement touched on public safety concerns, infrastructure needs and workforce development. She noted the city has fewer jobs than in 2001 and said keeping young people in the city is important for the city's future economy.
The debate focused on several topics.
Fox: "We've done a great job renovating historic buildings in Cape Girardeau, but there has to be a limit on what you can spend and what you can do save a building like the [former] Broadway [Theatre]."
Kinder: "I do believe we need a more aggressive stance and policy when it comes to enforcing nuisance properties. ... This is a very resource-intensive subject. It needs staffing, legal work, enforcement, funding, prioritizing."
Kinder: "We need to further implement a concept of using our airport as an important part of our infrastructure, as well as regional development. It has been basically underutilized as an economic tool, but it is really poised to be a huge asset in that regard."
Fox: "All of the improvements -- the new terminal, the new taxiways, the new T-hangars, the whole works -- it's just great for our community and great for economic development."
Fox: "I think our economic development needs to focus on a bigger, bigger area. Why not include Sikeston, Perryville, Farmington. We all need to be working development. ... If we can have technology training expand, draw people here and get workers here, our economic development will soar."
Kinder: "What is our identity? What do we plan to pursue, and how do we want to attract and develop here? Answering those questions will develop the long-term plans that we have, regarding quality of life, education, training, population growth, attraction of business."
Fox: "Our big issue has been our budget. Passing the use tax last year was a game-changer for our city for its financial stability and its future. It will allow us, No. 1, to develop a sustainable compensation plan for our employees."
Kinder: "We have to know what the priorities of our community are. It is imperative that there is a good enough relationship, there is enough communication between the community and the council and the city staff that we can know, we can tell what the problems are and we know where to prioritize funding and initiatives."
Kinder said police department staffing shortages is preventing some community outreach efforts: "They are not able to do a lot of things they have done in the past and would like to do in the future." She contended community residents want to work with law enforcement officials: "They want a strong relationship with our police department, and that involves time and money and staff people in our department."
Fox said the department needs a "real-time crime center" and more neighborhood watch programs: "The biggest thing is it takes public involvement. ... And we've not had that. We need people that care, who want to solve these crimes, witnesses who will step up when they see something going on. So, it takes us as leaders to motivate people to be able to do that."
Fox: "In fiscal year 2022-23, we have $17.8 million budgeted for our streets. ... That doesn't include another $500,000 from capital improvements. ... We do this as we collect the money. It just takes time. People have to be patient."
Kinder: "Right now, it comes down to staffing. We know that our operating budget needs to be strengthened so that we can make sure our departments are fully staffed, they are paid well, and our salary structures are good enough to attract and retain those workers and that we have a professional staff."
Kinder: "I think a question that Cape Girardeau has to ask and discuss is how is Cape going to respond to today and tomorrow's workforce needs?"
Fox: "I think the biggest thing that we need to do is keep a lot of [Southeast Missouri State University] students here and attract a lot of young people. The first thing we have to do is create value jobs that people want to stay in Cape Girardeau."
Time allowed for the candidates to address several audience-submitted questions.
Regarding a process to receive feedback from city residents, Fox said the city's "citizens academy" helps more residents become familiar with city services. Kinder noted a recent meeting with city residents and contended such meetings on a regular basis could be helpful.
Another question involved replacing uniformed police officers with mental health counselors. Kinder acknowledged significant mental health issues in the city and elsewhere but said she was not in favor of reducing the number of police officers to add counselors. Fox said mental health professionals could be a "vital" part of the police department but said the concept would require further study.
One questioner asked whether the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a consortium of river-adjacent mayors focused on various water quality and climate issues, is part of a United Nations program.
"They do a lot of good work," Fox said, pointing to "innovative" water-quality studies that have been a "game-changer" for businesses situated along the river.
"I have seen no evidence of the U.N. being particularly concerned about Cape Girardeau," Kinder added.
KFVS12's Jeff Cunningham moderated the debate.
Michelle Latham is waging a write-in campaign for the position. Her name will not appear on the April 5 ballot.
