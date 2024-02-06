Ahead of next month's election, the Southeast Missourian asked candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identical questions relating to city infrastructure.

Candidates on the April 5 general election ballot are incumbent Bob Fox and Stacy Kinder.

Fox was elected mayor of Cape Girardeau in 2018 and now seeks a second term. Kinder currently represents Ward 6 on Cape Girardeau City Council.

Candidate responses appear in ballot order. Responses were edited for grammar and brevity.

Southeast Missourian: What do you see as Cape Girardeau's greatest infrastructure needs? How would you address them?

Fox: The greatest infrastructure need on everybody's mind is streets. That's the big thing. We passed three sales tax renewals in the last four years: 2018, 2019, 2020. Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax (PRS) passed in 2018, 2019 was the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and 2020 was TTF6 (sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund).

All of those address infrastructure in one form or another. You see the results of CIP with City Hall and what's getting started at the airport. CIP included another half a million dollars per year for 15 years to augment what's done with TTF. TTF6 was unprecedented because 88% of that money was designated to repair streets, reconstruct streets, sidewalks, and the works. Lord knows we needed it.

We just had a public hearing at the last Council meeting on the Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years. In fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins July 1, there's $17.8 million designated just for street repair. That's unprecedented. It's going to happen, but it happens when we get the money. It's going to drag out for a little while, but people have to realize things are going to get better.

One of my coffee buddies calls me "Pothole Bob" because there are so many potholes out there and the cold, wet weather we've had accentuates it. If somebody sees a pothole, take a picture of it and send it to Public Works. ... They're in the process right now of formulating a five-year plan for asphalt and concrete repairs. It will be done, but it just takes time. You have to be patient.

Kinder: First of all, we have to acknowledge that most people think of our streets when we talk about infrastructure. It involves more than just our streets, but that's a big one. Our Public Works department deals with a whole host of things: trash, recycling, stormwater maintenance, wastewater treatment, water. ...

In talking it through with our city staff, I think the main infrastructure problem is staffing. We can have all these excellent plans in place, and we can even have the funding in place to tackle them, but if we don't have the people actually doing the work to get them done, then that's it. We might as well not have the money.

What we're seeing is, with our current staffing issues in the Public Works department, work is just taking longer. I've been told that what might typically take six or seven days is maybe taking eight or nine. That's a big issue we have to keep an eye on.

If you're elected, the current iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund, TTF6, will end during your term in 2025. In your opinion, should voters be asked to renew it?

Fox: It's been renewed six times. Over those six times, we will have spent almost $150 million on our streets in one form or another. About 60% of that money is paid for by people who don't even live here. They come to Cape Girardeau and spend money on things and drive on our streets, so they should help fix them. ...

We've got to continue this. For our next TTF, I know one new [project] that will be in there will be to finish the southern part of Veterans Memorial Drive. I guarantee you, five years from now, [streets] will be a lot better than they are now. It's vital that we continue this to keep making our streets better.

Kinder: We have found that this is the only way we can expect to take on these large projects. I think our community has seen them work six times now. Obviously, the responsibility is on the city to continue to fulfill the promises we make to the public when we pass these initiatives.

With the price tags for these various projects, we understand and I think the community understands that this is not just something we can pay for annually. It has to come through a well-structured, well-organized, well-funded program.

So, yes. I fully expect we will continue to do this type of funding for these projects.