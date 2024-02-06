In February, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a primary for mayor for the first time in more than a decade.
All three mayoral candidates -- incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey -- responded to citizen's questions at a forum Tuesday night hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Club.
Tuesday night's forum at the Cape Girardeau Public Library had a calm air, with heat coming more from attendees than candidates.
Questions on violence, public safety and community pride were brought to the candidates.
One attendee, real estate agent Liz Lockhart, said she's noticed citizens' pride of Cape Girardeau diminish throughout the years. She challenged Bailey, Kinder and Fox to address the issue.
Fox spoke to Lockhart's question first. For solutions, he pitched collaborating with the Cape Girardeau School District as one solution.
"That pride comes within the students and the parents of the students," Fox said. "It's got to start in the elementary grades, and it's got to come on up. Somewhere, that's been lost and it needs to come back."
All candidates suggested it's not up to the city alone to boost morale.
"I think a lot of different collaborations can happen," Kinder said. "I think first admitting there is a problem is probably important. If we continue to let things go the way they're going, in 10 years, we're going to realize there's a big problem."
Talks of community pride segued into a conversation of violent crime in Cape Girardeau. Members of the audience expressed concerns over how they have noticed more crime in the city.
Bailey said youth need more places to go after school.
"We can give them something to do," Bailey said. "We could make the mall better, or make a community center -- somewhere for them to go and be supervised so parents know they're not out on the streets running around and getting into fights with people."
During his introductory speech, Fox said passage of the use tax will enhance public safety salaries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is short 16 officers, according to Fox.
Fox noted the city is also working on replacing old street lights. He said the implementation of the gunshot detection system the City Council approved Monday will help areas with high crime.
Strengthening public safety was one of three focuses Kinder highlighted as a way to move Cape Girardeau forward.
Kinder said the city needs to take a serious look into the feasibility of a city-run ambulance service.
"We have been put on notice that the private ambulance service we're using is perhaps not going to be around long," Kinder said. "We also know there are problems with the service we already have, so that concept needs to be more developed."
In addition to strengthening public safety, Kinder's platform centered on strengthening the local economy and providing more support for downtown and South Cape Girardeau.
Bailey, an avid volunteer at St. James AME Church and long-time Cape Girardeau resident, said homeownership and community unity are important issues for her.
As a former music and theater student at Southeast Missouri State University, Bailey used singing as an analogy for community unity.
"Sopranos, altos, tenors, basses -- every section has to sing together for there to be harmony," Bailey said.
Fox, a former Ward 5 Cape Girardeau councilman and mayor since 2018, emphasized the importance of continuing to develop a sustainable compensation plan for city employees, solving workforce issues and repairing streets.
"It takes commitment, and it takes time and it takes a love for this city," Fox said of being mayor. "Because I have that love for this city, that's why I want to be reelected."
A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which two candidates will stay on ballots for the April 5 general election.