In February, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a primary for mayor for the first time in more than a decade.

All three mayoral candidates -- incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey -- responded to citizen's questions at a forum Tuesday night hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Club.

Tuesday night's forum at the Cape Girardeau Public Library had a calm air, with heat coming more from attendees than candidates.

Questions on violence, public safety and community pride were brought to the candidates.

One attendee, real estate agent Liz Lockhart, said she's noticed citizens' pride of Cape Girardeau diminish throughout the years. She challenged Bailey, Kinder and Fox to address the issue.

Fox spoke to Lockhart's question first. For solutions, he pitched collaborating with the Cape Girardeau School District as one solution.

"That pride comes within the students and the parents of the students," Fox said. "It's got to start in the elementary grades, and it's got to come on up. Somewhere, that's been lost and it needs to come back."

All candidates suggested it's not up to the city alone to boost morale.

"I think a lot of different collaborations can happen," Kinder said. "I think first admitting there is a problem is probably important. If we continue to let things go the way they're going, in 10 years, we're going to realize there's a big problem."

Public safety

Talks of community pride segued into a conversation of violent crime in Cape Girardeau. Members of the audience expressed concerns over how they have noticed more crime in the city.

Bailey said youth need more places to go after school.

"We can give them something to do," Bailey said. "We could make the mall better, or make a community center -- somewhere for them to go and be supervised so parents know they're not out on the streets running around and getting into fights with people."