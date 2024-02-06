Cape mayor to receive statewide award for his role in parks and rec

The Missouri Park and Recreation Association will honor Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger with the group’s Public Official Award for his “public promotion and support voiced on behalf of recreation and park interests and issues.”

Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson nominated Rediger and surprised the mayor with the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting.

Thompson said, “Mayor Rediger has been a champion supporter and promoter of quality-of-life issues and initiatives for the city of Cape Girardeau and regularly speaks to these causes.”

She said Rediger’s support of parks and recreation has included welcoming Special Olympics athletes to events in the city, championing public art on Broadway and leading the charge to build a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex.

The mayor will receive the award March 9 at the association’s state conference in Branson, Missouri.

Mayor Harry Rediger speaks as Bob Fox, left, Joseph Uzoaru and Robbie Guard look on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at the groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.8 million renovation project at Capaha Field. Fred Lynch

“I am very humbled by the statewide honor,” Rediger said Tuesday.

He said the award reflects the support of voters, who approved a parks and stormwater tax to fund projects, and the work of the city’s parks and recreation staff.