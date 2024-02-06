All sections
February 8, 2017

Cape mayor to receive statewide award for his role in parks and rec

The Missouri Park and Recreation Association will honor Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger with the group’s Public Official Award for his “public promotion and support voiced on behalf of recreation and park interests and issues.” Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson nominated Rediger and surprised the mayor with the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Mayor Harry Rediger speaks Sept. 11 at the unveiling of a new sculpture at the River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.
Mayor Harry Rediger speaks Sept. 11 at the unveiling of a new sculpture at the River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

The Missouri Park and Recreation Association will honor Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger with the group’s Public Official Award for his “public promotion and support voiced on behalf of recreation and park interests and issues.”

Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson nominated Rediger and surprised the mayor with the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting.

Thompson said, “Mayor Rediger has been a champion supporter and promoter of quality-of-life issues and initiatives for the city of Cape Girardeau and regularly speaks to these causes.”

She said Rediger’s support of parks and recreation has included welcoming Special Olympics athletes to events in the city, championing public art on Broadway and leading the charge to build a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex.

The mayor will receive the award March 9 at the association’s state conference in Branson, Missouri.

Mayor Harry Rediger speaks as Bob Fox, left, Joseph Uzoaru and Robbie Guard look on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at the groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.8 million renovation project at Capaha Field.
Mayor Harry Rediger speaks as Bob Fox, left, Joseph Uzoaru and Robbie Guard look on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at the groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.8 million renovation project at Capaha Field. Fred Lynch

“I am very humbled by the statewide honor,” Rediger said Tuesday.

He said the award reflects the support of voters, who approved a parks and stormwater tax to fund projects, and the work of the city’s parks and recreation staff.

“We have such a terrific parks and recreation staff,” he said.

Rediger said the award is not only a personal honor, “but an honor for the city.”

The mayor said the city has outstanding parks, walking trails, sports facilities and fields, and aquatic facilities, as well as a top-notch public golf course.

They all add up to a great “quality of life” in Cape Girardeau, Rediger said.

The Missouri Park and Recreation Association serves as the voice for parks and recreation on the local, state and national level. The not-for-profit association promotes public support for parks and recreation and public awareness of the contribution of recreation to a balanced life.

The association, based in Jefferson City, works to ensure the growth and improve the quality and accessibility of urban and rural parks, open spaces and recreational lands, facilities and programs statewide.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
