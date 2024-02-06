All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2021
Cape mayor has strong reaction to D.C. insurrection attempt
The City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the city’s first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last week’s attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building...
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, left, and Gayle Conrad, city clerk and director of Citizen Services, are seen in a screenshot Monday on the city's Facebook page.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, left, and Gayle Conrad, city clerk and director of Citizen Services, are seen in a screenshot Monday on the city's Facebook page.

The City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the city’s first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last week’s attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

“It was deplorable and embarrassing to our country,” said Fox, who took office in 2018.

“A lot of people will be prosecuted and that’s how it should be,” he added.

One Cape Virtual

Fox was joined on the live 1 p.m. presentation by city clerk and director of Citizen Services Gayle Conrad to acquaint residents with the City Council and its responsibilities.

There are six council members elected in their own wards, while Fox, the seventh member of council, is elected citywide.

“Nobody on council has an office at City Hall,” said Fox, adding small stipends are made available to all seven elected officials: $100 per month for council members in wards 1 through 6, while Fox receives $150 per month.

“I can assure you, nobody is on City Council for the money,” he added, noting the modest compensation helps lawmakers defray costs associated with serving, such as paying for gas.

City manager search

Fox said the City Council has approved a recruitment brochure prepared by consulting firm GovHRUSA, which has been tasked with the search to replace retiring city manager Scott Meyer, who plans to leave the job in late June after 12 years in the position — the longest tenure in Cape’s municipal history.

Fox said he expects an announcement for the position to be posted online and in trade periodicals this week or next at the latest.

“We expect to have candidates to interview as early as March with a decision about Scott’s successor sometime in April,” Fox said.

Next city vote

Conrad said the next municipal election will be in April 2022, with the positions of mayor and council members in wards 1, 2 and 6 coming open.

Petitions will be available for potential applicants in September, and each candidate hopeful must have the signatures of at least 50 registered voters.

Conrad said her office will verify signatures for legitimacy.

Next up

The second One Cape Virtual presentation is scheduled on the city’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 with the topic “Deciding in Disagreement: How Councils Move Forward.” The public is invited to watch and participate.

