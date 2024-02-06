Cape mayor has strong reaction to D.C. insurrection attempt

The City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the city’s first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last week’s attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

“It was deplorable and embarrassing to our country,” said Fox, who took office in 2018.

“A lot of people will be prosecuted and that’s how it should be,” he added.

One Cape Virtual

Fox was joined on the live 1 p.m. presentation by city clerk and director of Citizen Services Gayle Conrad to acquaint residents with the City Council and its responsibilities.

There are six council members elected in their own wards, while Fox, the seventh member of council, is elected citywide.

“Nobody on council has an office at City Hall,” said Fox, adding small stipends are made available to all seven elected officials: $100 per month for council members in wards 1 through 6, while Fox receives $150 per month.

“I can assure you, nobody is on City Council for the money,” he added, noting the modest compensation helps lawmakers defray costs associated with serving, such as paying for gas.