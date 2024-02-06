All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 13, 2020

Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18. Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test. “Every fall, I get allergies, but over this past weekend, I felt worse and worse,” said Fox, who turns 72 next week, adding he has no idea where he may have contracted the virus...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mayor Bob Fox listens as members of the public share their thoughts about the local Confederate States of America monument during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting this summer at City Hall.
Mayor Bob Fox listens as members of the public share their thoughts about the local Confederate States of America monument during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting this summer at City Hall.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18.

Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test.

“Every fall, I get allergies, but over this past weekend, I felt worse and worse,” said Fox, who turns 72 next week, adding he has no idea where he may have contracted the virus.

“I did play golf Friday,” said Fox, who explained that in the intervening days, he has felt lethargic and has lost his sense of taste and smell.

“I’ve been weak, and I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck,” he added.

COVID’s economic impact

Fox cheered Gov. Mike Parson’s declaration Thursday to order a special legislative session in Jefferson City to address business concerns about COVID-19.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement Thursday, said the state’s employers remain “completely exposed” to COVID-19 litigation, with 750 Show Me State businesses and individuals signing a letter asking the General Assembly for protection from lawsuits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The first-term Cape Girardeau mayor hopes when lawmakers meet they will also acknowledge and then take action on what he suggested is the elephant in the room — specifically, a possible dire Christmas retail season for local businesses dependent on holiday sales. Fox is hopeful the General Assembly will address Wayfair, legislation that would require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes.

“We’ve been blessed until now with a strong (retail) economy,” Fox said, “but if this (COVID) surge pushes all shopping online, it’ll be horrible.”

Precautions strongly suggested

Fox made plain his personal situation should be taken to heart by city residents.

“You can be exposed (to COVID-19) and not know it,” Fox said.

“Please don’t take the virus lightly,” he added.

Cape Girardeau City Council, on which Fox sits with elected members representing six wards, has continued to meet in-person throughout the pandemic with safety protocols strictly enforced.

Council members, staff and guests are masked for the twice-monthly meetings, chairs are placed at socially-distanced intervals, and the podium is wiped down with cleaning solution by City Clerk Gayle Conrad after each speaker addresses the panel.

The City Council is scheduled to meet again Monday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy