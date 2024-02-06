Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18.
Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test.
“Every fall, I get allergies, but over this past weekend, I felt worse and worse,” said Fox, who turns 72 next week, adding he has no idea where he may have contracted the virus.
“I did play golf Friday,” said Fox, who explained that in the intervening days, he has felt lethargic and has lost his sense of taste and smell.
“I’ve been weak, and I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck,” he added.
Fox cheered Gov. Mike Parson’s declaration Thursday to order a special legislative session in Jefferson City to address business concerns about COVID-19.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement Thursday, said the state’s employers remain “completely exposed” to COVID-19 litigation, with 750 Show Me State businesses and individuals signing a letter asking the General Assembly for protection from lawsuits.
The first-term Cape Girardeau mayor hopes when lawmakers meet they will also acknowledge and then take action on what he suggested is the elephant in the room — specifically, a possible dire Christmas retail season for local businesses dependent on holiday sales. Fox is hopeful the General Assembly will address Wayfair, legislation that would require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes.
“We’ve been blessed until now with a strong (retail) economy,” Fox said, “but if this (COVID) surge pushes all shopping online, it’ll be horrible.”
Fox made plain his personal situation should be taken to heart by city residents.
“You can be exposed (to COVID-19) and not know it,” Fox said.
“Please don’t take the virus lightly,” he added.
Cape Girardeau City Council, on which Fox sits with elected members representing six wards, has continued to meet in-person throughout the pandemic with safety protocols strictly enforced.
Council members, staff and guests are masked for the twice-monthly meetings, chairs are placed at socially-distanced intervals, and the podium is wiped down with cleaning solution by City Clerk Gayle Conrad after each speaker addresses the panel.
The City Council is scheduled to meet again Monday.
