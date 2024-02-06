Cape mayor has COVID, urges masking and distancing

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox revealed Thursday he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is quarantining in his home until at least Nov. 18.

Fox, mayor since 2018, tested positive Monday after taking a rapid COVID-19 test.

“Every fall, I get allergies, but over this past weekend, I felt worse and worse,” said Fox, who turns 72 next week, adding he has no idea where he may have contracted the virus.

“I did play golf Friday,” said Fox, who explained that in the intervening days, he has felt lethargic and has lost his sense of taste and smell.

“I’ve been weak, and I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck,” he added.

COVID’s economic impact

Fox cheered Gov. Mike Parson’s declaration Thursday to order a special legislative session in Jefferson City to address business concerns about COVID-19.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement Thursday, said the state’s employers remain “completely exposed” to COVID-19 litigation, with 750 Show Me State businesses and individuals signing a letter asking the General Assembly for protection from lawsuits.