Voters may be asked next year to extend Cape Girardeau’s transportation sales tax for another seven years rather than the traditional five years, Mayor Bob Fox said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The city’s transportation sales tax was approved by voters in 1995 and has been extended every five years since then to pay for specified projects.

Fox said extending the tax for seven years would raise about $35 million for transportation projects compared to $25 million for a five-year period.

“It may be time to consider six years or seven years,” he said, adding the additional funding would allow the city to complete more projects.

The council is looking at placing a tax-extension measure on the April ballot to fund various transportation projects, including street repairs and reconstruction.

An advisory committee formally made its recommendations at the council’s study session.

The committee has recommended eight to nine projects totaling $10 million, depending on how much money would be earmarked for the Veterans Memorial Drive project.

Committee members offered two proposals for extending Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road south to the Route K area.

One option would be to spend $2.3 million on design, property acquisition and dirt work for future extension of the north-south street from Hopper Road to the Route K area. The second option calls for budgeting $200,000 for engineering work only.

Besides the Veterans Memorial Drive project options, the advisory board recommended:

Sprigg Street reconstruction, Southern Expressway to Shawnee Parkway/Highway 74, $2.95 million

Lexington Avenue reconstruction, Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive, $1.2 million

Lexington Avenue reconstruction, West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street, $1.2 million

Bertling Street concrete repairs, Perryville Road to Big Bend Road, $1 million

College Street, extension, from Minnesota Avenue to West End Boulevard, $800,000

Route K school corridor improvements, $500,000

Maria Louise Lane/Kiwanis Drive/Broadview intersection study, $50,000

If only engineering work is budgeted for the Veterans Memorial Drive project, a second section of South Sprigg Street — from Shawnee Parkway to William Street — could be reconstructed at a cost of $2.1 million, committee chairman and former Mayor Harry Rediger said.

Advisory committee member Tamara Zellars Buck urged the council to reconstruct both sections of Sprigg Street.