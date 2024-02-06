Cape mayor bullish on vaccine, out-of-state police applicants OK'd

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox is urging city residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available.

Fox spoke Monday during a Zoom session of city council, made virtual for the second straight meeting due to the pandemic.

"Please think seriously about getting the vaccine," said Fox, 72, in an appeal to citizens watching via YouTube.

The mayor, in office since 2018, has recovered since testing positive for COVID November 9.

Fox did not require hospitalization and coalesced at home after experiencing fatigue, coughing, a lack of taste and smell plus coughing.

The first-term mayor said he is aware some are afraid of taking the shot.

"Everything has a potential for side effects," Fox opined, adding that if everyone accepts an inoculation, herd immunity can be built.

"We can get past this (virus) if we all do it," he added.

Out-of-state police candidates

City Council gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance permitting police applicants from adjacent states.