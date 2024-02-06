Cape mayor bullish on vaccine, out-of-state police applicants OK'd

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox is urging city residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available.
Fox spoke Monday during a Zoom session of city council, made virtual for the second straight meeting due to the pandemic.
"Please think seriously about getting the vaccine," said Fox, 72, in an appeal to citizens watching via YouTube.
The mayor, in office since 2018, has recovered since testing positive for COVID November 9.
Fox did not require hospitalization and coalesced at home after experiencing fatigue, coughing, a lack of taste and smell plus coughing.
The first-term mayor said he is aware some are afraid of taking the shot.
"Everything has a potential for side effects," Fox opined, adding that if everyone accepts an inoculation, herd immunity can be built.
"We can get past this (virus) if we all do it," he added.
City Council gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance permitting police applicants from adjacent states.
Missouri statutes no longer require law enforcement to reside within the Show Me State, so council's action brings city policy in line with state guidelines.
Police Chief Wes Blair told the Southeast Missourian earlier this month the change will help.
"We wanted to open up the recruiting pool a bit to allow applicants from the other side of the bridge, especially, to have an opportunity," said Blair, chief since 2013, on December 7.
Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance allowing City Manager Scott Meyer to enter into an agreement to obtain state block grant money to promote and market Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
If given final OK in January, the airport will be eligible to obtain $40,000 in funding from the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission with the city responsible for a 10% match, or $4,444.
Quantella Noto of the Fourth Ward was reappointed to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board until December 31, 2023. Noto has served since 2017.
