Cape may allow chickens on any property within city

Chickens could be kept throughout the city of Cape Girardeau under a proposal that will be considered Monday by the City Council.

As drafted by city staff, the measure would allow up to six hens to be kept on any property in the city limits, including residential, commercial and industrial zones.

But city staff envision chickens most likely would be kept on residential properties.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said, “We don’t think we would see an influx of chickens in industrial areas.”

But city planner Ryan Shrimplin suggested in a memorandum to development services director Alex McElroy hens should be allowed only on residential property.

“Since the request is to allow chickens for residential use, it does not make sense to allow them for commercial or manufacturing/industrial uses,” he wrote.

Shrimplin said city officials may wish to include a provision to allow chickens at schools and for “other educational uses.”

Planning services staff also recommended chickens not be allowed at townhouses or apartments, primarily because of setback requirements.

Under the drafted ordinance, hen houses and chicken pens must be at least 10 feet from the property line and at least 25 feet from any adjacent residence, church, school or business.

Mayor Harry Rediger said he favors passing an ordinance that does not restrict chickens to residential property. To impose such a restriction, the city first would have to obtain approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, he said.

Rediger said that would take time, as the commission would be required to hold a public hearing on amending the zoning code.

Rediger and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said it is time to make a decision.

“We don’t have any more time to talk about chickens,” the mayor said.

The council is slated to discuss the issue at its study session Monday night. An ordinance could be brought to the council for a vote as early as Jan. 23.

The issue has engendered considerable discussion at council meetings for more than a month.

Guard, who favors allowing chickens to be kept in the city, said, “The fact is, we keep dragging it out.”

Guard said, “We need to vote on it and make a decision.”

While the issue has garnered a lot of public attention, Guard estimated it affects no more than 20 property owners.

A number of Cape Girardeau residents keep chickens in their yards, city officials acknowledged.