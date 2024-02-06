News May 18, 2022

Cape Martial Arts hosts Tuesday health fair

Ready to talk health are Stacy Skidmore, left, Christy Sprengle, middle, and Dotty Golson at the Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center booth at Tuesday's Cape Health Fair hosted by Cape Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. The health fair featured local vendors and professionals providing information on health issues and what to do to lead a better and healthier life.