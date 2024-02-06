Cape man's legacy: rules to live and work by

"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by."

--Crosby, Stills, Nash (CSN), 1970.

The late Robert W. "Bob" Stephens of Cape Girardeau, a fan of the folk-rock musical group CSN, left behind his own code of conduct when he died Sept. 11 at age 78.

The code was listed on a single sheet of paper entitled "Rules to Live and Work By."

Stephens' son, Rob, owner of Heartland Custom Flooring in Cape, said he has no idea where his dad, a 20-year Air Force veteran, got the idea for his list but knows his father started assembling his rules approximately 20 years ago.

"When [Dad] ran into people, he was ready to hand them his rules and would watch as they read them," said the younger Stephens. "He had a copy of the rules in each of his vehicles, in his recliner, in a camera case and in whatever book he happened to be reading at the time."