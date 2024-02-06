Cape man's legacy: rules to live and work by

"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by."
--Crosby, Stills, Nash (CSN), 1970.
The late Robert W. "Bob" Stephens of Cape Girardeau, a fan of the folk-rock musical group CSN, left behind his own code of conduct when he died Sept. 11 at age 78.
The code was listed on a single sheet of paper entitled "Rules to Live and Work By."
Stephens' son, Rob, owner of Heartland Custom Flooring in Cape, said he has no idea where his dad, a 20-year Air Force veteran, got the idea for his list but knows his father started assembling his rules approximately 20 years ago.
"When [Dad] ran into people, he was ready to hand them his rules and would watch as they read them," said the younger Stephens. "He had a copy of the rules in each of his vehicles, in his recliner, in a camera case and in whatever book he happened to be reading at the time."
The elder Stephens had a faithful routine every Saturday: attend 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral, then go off to Cracker Barrel, book in hand, with a copy of "Rules to Live and Work By" inserted in the pages.
"I told a server at the restaurant recently that Dad was ill and wouldn't be back -- and wouldn't you know it, she had a copy of the list, too," Rob said.
Stephens' list of 10 rules would be updated occasionally with the most recent iteration dated Dec. 16, 2020.
Rob, 53, said he likes Dad's last rule a lot and uses it frequently with his own family.
Asked if he would continue his father's tradition and hand out the list to others, Stephens said he is considering it.
"We put a copy of Dad's rules in his casket," said Rob. "We think he probably has given a copy to God by now."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.