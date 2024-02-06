All sections
NewsNovember 17, 2021

Cape managed hunt totals 13 harvested deer after 2 weeks

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday there have been a total of 13 deer harvested after the second week of the managed deer hunt. Week one brought in six does, two bucks and two donated deers. Week two had one doe, two bucks and one donated deer...

Sarah Yenesel
Map of the designated areas for the 2021 managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau.
Map of the designated areas for the 2021 managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday there have been a total of 13 deer harvested after the second week of the managed deer hunt.

Week one brought in six does, two bucks and two donated deers. Week two had one doe, two bucks and one donated deer.

Some deer are selected by the hunters to be donated to the Missouri Department of Conservation's "Share the Harvest" program giving the donated venison to the needy.

The deer are harvested in the northeast part of the city by selected hunters using only archery devices. The hunting grounds are Delaware Park near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Old Sprigg Street Road and areas within Twin Trees Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park.

Trails in hunting zones are closed throughout the duration of the hunt. Signs restricting access to the five hunting areas were placed by city staff toward the end of October.

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the hunt in February.

According to Dustin Ziebold, city finance director and leader of the managed hunt, deer overpopulation can lead to landscape damage, potential disease spread and vehicular collisions.

Council members will evaluate results of this year's hunt to determine whether to continue the program next year.

This year's hunt is about five weeks long and ends Dec. 5.

A sign along East Cape Rock Drive warns of the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.
A sign along East Cape Rock Drive warns of the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.Sarah Yenesel
Local News
