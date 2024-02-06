Cape man wins $50K in lottery

A Cape Girardeau man won $50,000 from a Missouri Lottery "Money Mania" Scratchers ticket, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
John Burian bought the winning ticket at Schnucks Market.
"I never win anything," Burian was quoted as saying in the news release. "I had to walk around the house and get my breath."
Burian immediately put the ticket in a safety deposit box and called his accountant to ask about tax implications, according to the release.
He said he plans to share his prize with his three grown children and put some into his retirement account.
