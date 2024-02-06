Cape man wins $50,000 lottery prize

Larry Matthews of Cape Girardeau recently claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Dec. 2 drawing.
He was one of two Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn that night.
Matthews's Powerball ticket was purchased at Food Giant Supermarket in Cape Girardeau.
In the 2020 fiscal year, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, and retailers received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses.
