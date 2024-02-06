Cape man wins $100,000 in lottery

A Cape Girardeau man won a $100,000 scratch prize from the Missouri Lottery on Jan. 11, according to a Missouri Lottery news release.
Bobby Collier purchased the ticket from a Southbound Fuel station in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and claimed the prize at the Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis, according to the release.
Collier’s winning ticket was part of the “Winner Wonderland” series, and one other $100,000 prize remains, the release stated.
Pertinent address:
18200 Highway 32, Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.